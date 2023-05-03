Top Recommended Stories

Lucknow Super Giants are missing the services of regular captain KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat, both of whom are out with injuries.

MS Dhoni gives a shocking reaction after Moeen Ali's catch against LSG. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was left stunned after Moeen Ali took a return catch to dismiss Karan Sharma during their match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday in ongoing IPL 2023.

The incident happened during the 10th over of the LSG innings. With the scoreboard pressure creeping on Karan Sharma, the uncapped Indian danced down the ground and tried to slam the England spinner down the ground.

But he didn’t get the elevation right and hit straight back to Moeen who held his hand for a reverse cup in order to save his face and completed sharp caught and bowled catch.

