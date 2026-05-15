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LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Lucknow Weather Update: Will RAIN dash Playoff hopes of Chennai Super Kings

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Lucknow Weather Update: Will RAIN dash Playoff hopes of Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings will be praying that there is no interruption from rain and wet weather in their IPL 2026 match vs LSG in Lucknow on Friday.

Will rain wash out CSK's Playoff dreams against LSG in Lucknow on Friday? (Photo: IANS)

LSG vs CSK IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings are set to take on Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 58 of IPL 2026 in what will be must-win game for their Playoff chances for the five-time former champions. CSK need at least a couple of wins in their last three matches to book their berth in the Playoffs while LSG are already out of the race as they are currently in 10th place on the Points Table.

One thing that CSK can’t afford at this stage is a wash-out clash at this stage of the tournament in which case they will have to share a point each against their opponents. All eyes will be on the weather in Lucknow after rain had interrupted the last match here against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Also Read | Good news for Dhoni’s CSK and Kohli’s RCB in middle of IPL 2026, BCCI have announced…

The weather in the north of India have been quite unpredictable over the last month. There has been unseasonal rain in cities like New Delhi, Lucknow and even Dharamshala but thankfully none of those games have been abandoned so far.

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The IPL 2026 season has only witnessed one abandoned match where Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders had to share one point each at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata last month. CSK, who are once again missing their former skipper MS Dhoni, will be praying that weather remains clear on Friday evening.

Also Read | LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: MS Dhoni, Jamie Overton OUT, Arjun Tendulkar may…

The prediction for Friday in Lucknow is for temperature around 32 degrees Celsius with only about 4 per cent cloud cover in the evening. The humidity will be bearable around 27 per cent in the evening as well making it pleasant for cricketers from both sides.

Check Lucknow weather prediction for LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 match HERE…

LSG will be hoping for change of fortunes at their home ground as this clash against CSK will be played on pitch no. 4, which has witnessed a couple of low-scoring encounters. The home team were bowled out for 141 and 119 with the pacers claiming 23 of the 30 wickets to fall on this track.

CSK will be licking their lips at the prospect of playing on this track especially with their pacer Anshul Kamboj currently near the top of the table in the wicket-takers list with 19 wickets in 11 matches.

Is there provision of Reserve Day in LSG vs CSK match?

The BCCI doesn’t have any provision for a Reserve Day in the league stage matches of the IPL 2026 season. The Reserve Days will only be available for the Playoff matches as well as the final in the last week of May.

Both sides need to play at least 5 overs each for it to constitute a match in the IPL 2026 league stages. If both teams are unable to play 5 overs each then the game will be abandoned and they will be awarded one point each.

The deadline for starting a 5-overs-a-side match is 1050pm IST as BCCI have provision of extending play by one hour in case of rain interruption.

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