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LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant fined 12 lakhs for maintaining slow over rate during win against Chennai

LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant fined 12 lakhs for maintaining slow over rate during win against Chennai

The only negative takeaway for Lucknow from their victory against Chennai was Rishabh Pant getting fined for maintaining a slow over rate in the 1st innings of the match. Since it was LSG's first offence under article 2.22 of IPL's code of conduct, Pant was fined INR 12 Lakhs which is the minimum over-rate fine

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant walks towards his bat to pick it up during the IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, May 07, 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has been fined by the Indian Premier League’s disciplinary committee after the wicket-keeper batsman found to be violating the competition’s code of conduct during LSG’s spectacular victory against the Chennai Super Kings last night at the Ekana Stadium.

While the victory did not benefit Lucknow in any sense, the result impacted or rather dented Chennai’s aspirations for a top-4 finish. The 5-time champions are now stuck in a dilemma where they will not only have to win their remaining games with a heavy margin but also rely on the results of other matches.

Also Read: Is Hardik Pandya getting married in the middle of IPL 2026? Here’s what we know

CSK were caught in a crossfire orchestrated by LSG openers Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis, who took the game away from Chennai’s hands with their sensational 135-run opening stand in response to a target of 188. That partnership completely ruled the South Indians out of the game with Nicholas Pooran scoring the winning runs in the 17th over.

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This defeat has made Chennai’s path to play-offs even more difficult and now they have no choice but to beat both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans on May 18 and 21, otherwise Punjab and Rajasthan are the likeliest to go through.

Rishabh Pant fined for slow over rate during LSG vs CSK

The only negative takeaway for Lucknow from their victory against Chennai was Rishabh Pant getting fined for maintaining a slow over rate in the 1st innings of the match. Since it was LSG’s first offence under article 2.22 of IPL’s code of conduct, Pant was fined INR 12 Lakhs which is the minimum over-rate fine.

Also Read: Good news for Dhoni’s CSK and Kohli’s RCB in middle of IPL 2026, BCCI have announced…

How many runs has Rishabh Pant scored in IPL 2026?

Rishabh Pant has had an underwhelming IPL 2026 season, scoring only 251 runs from 12 matches at a strike rate of 138.67. He is still 18 runs behind his tally from last season when he amassed 269 runs in 14 outings. The 28-year-old has scored only one half-century in this edition and has not lived up to the expectations.

His captaincy has been quite poor as well with LSG languishing at the bottom of the table with only 4 wins to their name.

When will LSG play next in IPL 2026?

Lucknow will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in their remaining two matches on May 19 and 23 respectively.

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