MS Dhoni To Play In IPL 2024? Chennai Super Kings Skipper Reignites Retirement Speculations

MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles. CSK sit in the top four in IPL 2023 points table,

MS Dhoni is leading CSK in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni kept everyone guessing about his retirement plans stating it’s the media and outsiders who have finalised when the former India skipper will hang his boots.

There has been speculations that Dhoni might retire after IPL 2023 but time and again the two-time World Cup-winner has kept his fans and well wishers in dilemma about his plans. “You’ve decided it is my last IPL, not me. (smiles),” said Dhoni on Wednesday at the coin toss against Lucknow Super Giants.

This is not the first time Dhoni has spoken about his retirement in this IPL. “Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd,” He said after CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 23.

Before that in one of the games, Dhoni said IPL 2023 is the ‘last phase’ of his career. “All said and done, it’s the last phase of my career, however long I play. After two years, the fans have had the opportunity to come here and watch, feels good to be here. The crowd has given us a lot of love and affection. Not getting enough chances to bat, but no complaints,” Mahi had said.

Meanwhile, Dhoni won the toss on Wednesday at the Ekana Stadium and elected to bowl first. Krunal Pandya is leading LSG as regular captain KL Rahul is nursing a serious thigh injury. Pacer Deepak Chahar is back at the CSK playing XI after being declared fit. He replaced Akash Singh.

LSG vs CSK Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

