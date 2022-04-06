LSG vs DC Dream11 Tips And Prediction IPL 2022

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, the two enormously gifted cricketers, earmarked as future India captains will be showcasing their tactical acumen when newcomers Lucknow Super Giants square off with Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Thursday.

Rahul and Pant, both match-winners in their own rights even with the bat, will like to seize the initiative in these early rounds.

IPL is a great platform where a good exhibition of meticulous homework, informed decision making with a dash of punt at critical junctures will hold any leader in good stead.

India will be playing a lot of cricket in next few years and with national captain Rohit Sharma’s workload management is paramount, Rahul and Pant will both like to make a strong case for themselves going into the future.

And hence, the availability of the dashing David Warner for Capitals and the dependable Marcus Stoinis for LSG will certainly add to the depth of the playing XIs and bolster the competitive edge. Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, LSG vs DC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, LSG vs DC Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 15 toss between Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy

LSG vs DC My Dream11 Team

Lokesh Rahul (C), Rishabh Pant, David Warner(VC), Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Deepak Hooda (VC), Jason Holder, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav

LSG vs DC Probable Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, KS Bharat, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

LSG vs DC Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul (c&wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, K Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungisani Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

