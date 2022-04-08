Mumbai: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant faced flak on Thursday after the loss against Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets at the DY Patil stadium. Ex-India cricketer Wasim Jaffer did not seem too impressed with Pant’s style of captaincy. Jaffer pointed that using a part-timer to bowl four overs in a IPL game is just not right. Lalit Yadav bowled his full quota while Axar Patel got only two overs.Also Read - Ayush Badoni's Virat Kohli-Style Celebration During LSG vs DC is Unmissable | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

“Rishabh Pant missed a trick. He gave four overs to a part-timer Lalit Yadav. The wicket-taking option of his, Axar Patel, bowled only two overs,” he said on ESPNCricinfo. Also Read - When Yuzvendra Chahal Was Hung From Balcony 15 Floors Above Ground Level by a Drunk Player in 2013

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Lucknow Super Giants produced a clinical bowling performance to restrict Delhi Capitals to 149/3 in 20 overs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant on Why Delhi Capitals Lost to Lucknow Super Giants

Opener Prithvi Shaw (61 off 34) gave Delhi a flying start, taking them to 52-0 in the powerplay. However, once he got out, Delhi lost the wickets of Warner (4) and Rovman Powell (3) in quick succession and were in a spot of bother. But, skipper Rishabh Pant (39 not out off 36) and Sarfaraz Khan (36 not out off 28) then batted till the end, rescued Delhi and helped them post a modest total of 149/3 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 149-3 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 61, Rishabh Pant 39 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2/22) lost to Lucknow Super Giants 155-4 in 19.4 overs (Quinton de Kock 80, K.L Rahul 24; Kuldeep Yadav (2/31) by 6 wickets.

With a solitary win in three games, the Capitals are in the sixth spot. On the other hand, Lucknow occupy the second spot with three wins in four games.