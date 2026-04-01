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LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Lucknow Weather Updates: Will rain or wet weather interrupt first game of season for Rishabh Pants side

LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Lucknow Weather Updates: Will rain or wet weather interrupt first game of season for Rishabh Pant’s side

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will host their first IPL 2026 match of the season between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Will rain in Lucknow interrupt LSG vs DC IPL 2026 match on Wednesday? (Photo: IANS)

LSG vs DC IPL 2026: The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will host their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match of the season as home team Lucknow Super Giants go up against Delhi Capitals in match No. 5 on Wednesday. Sanijv Goenka’s LSG will look to improve on their 7th place finish in the IPL 2025 season under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant.

Fans of LSG will be hoping to see clear weather for the first match of the season at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The last couple of IPL 2026 matches in Guwahati and Mullanpur have both been interrupted by rain although we didn’t see an curtailment in play due to the wet weather.

The toss in the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match in Guwahati on Monday was slightly delayed by rain but there were no other interruption in play. In Tuesday night’s match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, there was steady drizzle in the second half of the game in New Chandigarh but the on-field umpires decided to carry on.

The weather in Lucknow looks promising ahead of the LSG vs DC match on Wednesday evening. The temperature is expected to be around 28 degrees when the game gets underway in the evening. There will only be cloud cover of around 15 per cent with humidity level hovering at around 32 per cent.

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Check Lucknow weather prediction for LSG vs DC match HERE…

The league matches in the IPL 2026 don’t have any provision for Reserve Days according to the BCCI rules. In event of rain interruptions, both teams must at least play 5 overs each in the match for it to constitute a match. If both sides are unable to complete a minimum of 5 overs, then the match will be abandoned and both teams will get one point each.

Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals have played in 7 matches so far in the IPL and there have been no games between the two sides abandoned so far. DC had the edge over LSG last season winning both the matches in IPL 2025 – by one wicket and eight wickets respectively.

Wednesday’s match will be played on pitch No. 4 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, where the average first innings score is around 187 – slightly lower that IPL 2024 when it was 203. Going by previous trends for the Ekana Stadium, the spinners and slow bowlers should hold the edge although both LSG and DC have impressive pacers in their squad.

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