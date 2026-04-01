Home

Sports

LSG vs DC Highlights, 5th Match IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvis unbeaten fifty powers DC to six-wicket win Over LSG

live

LSG vs DC Highlights, 5th Match IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi’s unbeaten fifty powers DC to six-wicket win Over LSG

LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match No 5 Highlights and Updates: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals secured a convincing win over Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants, thanks to an impressive partnership between Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs

LSG vs DC, IPL 2026 Live score: Delhi Capitals won by 6-wickets (Source: IANS)

LSG vs DC IPL 2026 LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants last win over Delhi Capitals came almost three years back in the IPL 2023 edition. Since then Sanjiv Goenka’s side have endured a run of four successive losses to DC including two in the IPL 2025 season.

Now, Rishabh Pant-led LSG will look to end this losing run against Axar Patel’s DC when the two sides face off in their opening game of the IPL 2026 season at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Pant is carrying the massive burden of being the most expensive player in the IPL with the salary of Rs 27 crore per year but his side LSG only managed to finish in 7th place last season.

DC, on the other hand, were at the top of the Points Table midway through IPL 2025 season but imploded spectacularly in the second half and failed to qualify for the Playoffs stage as they finished in a disappointing 5th place.

The GMR Group and JSW co-owned franchise will be hoping to continue their four-match winning streak against LSG dating back to the IPL 2024 season. DC will have a few new faces in their playing 11 with Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka, veteran SA batter David Miller and pacer Auqib Nabi set to make their debut with DC.

LSG, on the other hand, will be welcoming back 156kmph pacer Mayank Yadav along with Mohammed Shami, who has joined the team this season.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 5 Playing 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi,

Check LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match No 5 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.