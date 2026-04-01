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LSG vs DC Highlights, 5th Match IPL 2026: Sameer Rizvi’s unbeaten fifty powers DC to six-wicket win Over LSG

LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match No 5 Highlights and Updates: Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals secured a convincing win over Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants, thanks to an impressive partnership between Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs

Published date india.com Updated: April 2, 2026 12:01 AM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
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LSG vs DC, IPL 2026 Live score: Delhi Capitals won by 6-wickets (Source: IANS)

LSG vs DC IPL 2026 LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants last win over Delhi Capitals came almost three years back in the IPL 2023 edition. Since then Sanjiv Goenka’s side have endured a run of four successive losses to DC including two in the IPL 2025 season.

Now, Rishabh Pant-led LSG will look to end this losing run against Axar Patel’s DC when the two sides face off in their opening game of the IPL 2026 season at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. Pant is carrying the massive burden of being the most expensive player in the IPL with the salary of Rs 27 crore per year but his side LSG only managed to finish in 7th place last season.

DC, on the other hand, were at the top of the Points Table midway through IPL 2025 season but imploded spectacularly in the second half and failed to qualify for the Playoffs stage as they finished in a disappointing 5th place.

The GMR Group and JSW co-owned franchise will be hoping to continue their four-match winning streak against LSG dating back to the IPL 2024 season. DC will have a few new faces in their playing 11 with Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka, veteran SA batter David Miller and pacer Auqib Nabi set to make their debut with DC.

LSG, on the other hand, will be welcoming back 156kmph pacer Mayank Yadav along with Mohammed Shami, who has joined the team this season.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 match no 5 Playing 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohsin Khan, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje, Prince Yadav

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi,

Check LSG vs DC IPL 2026 Match No 5 Live Scores and Updates HERE –

Live Updates

  • Apr 1, 2026 11:58 PM IST
    That’s all for today, stay tuned for live score and updates from Match no.6 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Garden Kolkata
  • Apr 1, 2026 11:10 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Delhi Capitals secured a convincing 6-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, despite top-order collapse. Sameer Rizvi, who walked in as a Impact Sub made the biggest difference in the game. With the chase needing stability, Rizvi, alongside Stubbs, stitched together a crucial partnership. The pair rotated the strike smartly, punished the loose deliveries, and never allowed LSG to claw their way back. The duo added 119 runs off 81 balls, with Rizvi bringing up a fantastic half-century as Delhi eventually chased it down with 17 balls to spare.

  • Apr 1, 2026 10:48 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Delhi Capitals have crossed the 100-run mark and are now closing in on victory. Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs have stitched a crucial 80-run stand for the fifth wicket, putting DC firmly in control. Rizvi also smashed 37-ball fifty, which includes four boundaries and two sixes. DC need 35 runs in 35 balls

  • Apr 1, 2026 10:18 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Anrich Nortje is brought into the attack in the eighth over and immediately bowls with pace, clocking deliveries at 146 and 149 kph, even breaching the 150 mark a couple of times. He also bangs in a few sharp bouncers, though some are deemed too high and called wides by the square leg umpire.

    While the extra pace adds pressure, it also gives the batters pace to work with. Rizvi takes advantage, easing the tension with a clever ramp shot for six off the final ball of the over, helping Delhi cross the 50-run mark. A strategic timeout follows with DC at 53/4 after 8 overs, needing 89 runs from 72 balls.
  • Apr 1, 2026 9:56 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Prince Yadav strikes again as he bowled skipper Axar Patel. Raw pace does the trick as the Delhi skipper is dismissed for a duck. Yadav fires in a fuller delivery that nips back into the left-hander. Axar looks to flick but is beaten for sheer speed, missing the ball on the inside edge. It deflects off the pad and crashes into the middle stump. DC are 30/4 after 4.5 overs

  • Apr 1, 2026 9:53 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Prince Yadav removes Pathum Nissanka as he got caught Rishabh Pant. Nissanka’s scratchy stay comes to an end with a poor shot. It’s a good-length delivery just outside off, not quite there for the big hit, but he goes for the slog anyway. The result is a thick top edge that flies high behind the wicket.

  • Apr 1, 2026 9:47 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Mohsin Khan removes Nitish Rana as he got caught by Abdul Smad at the slip. A soft dismissal as Rana throws his wicket away. It’s a back-of-a-length delivery rising across the left-hander, and Rana pokes at it with little foot movement, leaving his bat hanging. The ball takes the outside edge and flies to first slip, where Abdul Samad fumbles initially but holds on at the second attempt. Rana scored 15 off 17 balls DC are 23/2 after 4 overs

  • Apr 1, 2026 9:28 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Mohammed Shami removes KL Rahul on first ball. A dream start for Shami on his LSG debut as he strikes with his very first wicket. It’s a gentle outswinger outside off, tempting Rahul into an ambitious drive. He goes hard at it but only manages a thick outside edge, which flies straight to Mohsin Khan at third man. KL departs for a golden duck

  • Apr 1, 2026 9:25 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: KL Rahul and Pathum Nissanka has stepped onto the field to open form Delhi Capitals in Match no.5 of the IPL season. Mohammed Shami begins the proceedings.

  • Apr 1, 2026 9:17 PM IST

    Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Live Scores and Updates: Delhi Capitals bowled hosts Lucknow Super Giants out for 141 in 18.4 overs at Ekana. LSG’s reshuffled batting order failed to deliver, with Rishabh Pant (7) departing early, Aiden Markram (11) unable to capitalise, and Ayush Badoni falling for a duck. Mitchell Marsh showed some promise but couldn’t convert the good start

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

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