Lucknow vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 30: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Ekana Sports City stadium, Lucknow, 3:30 PM IST April 22, Saturday

Lucknow vs Gujarat Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Ekana Sports City stadium, Lucknow, 7:30 PM IST April 22, Saturday: LSG vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 30: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LSG vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, LSG vs GT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LSG vs GT Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Match Details

Match: LSG vs GT, Match 30, IPL

Date & Time: April 22, 7:30 PM

Venue: Ekana Sports City stadium, Lucknow.

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Shubman Gill (vc), KL Rahul, David Miller, Sai Sudarshan

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers (c)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

LSG vs GT Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul©, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya©, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad

LSG vs GT Squads

LSG: Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

GT: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad.

