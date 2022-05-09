LSG vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

LSG vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 57 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match MCA Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 10 Tuesday

Pune: On a slippery slope after back-to-back losses, Gujarat Titans will need their batters to fire when they take on high-flying Lucknow Super Giants as both teams look to seal IPL play-offs berth here on Tuesday. The two new entrants are having a dream run in their maiden season.

While Gujarat led the points table for most part of the league, Lucknow moved ahead of them to take the top spot. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat side's winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week.

Both teams have 16 points each from 11 outings and a win for either of them will confirm the passage to the next stage.

LSG, who have won their last four games, would be brimming with confidence as they head to the fixture with a morale-boosting 75-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

KL Rahul has led from the front and the opener is the second highest run scorer in the tournament, collecting 451 runs from 11 games with two hundreds and as many fifties.

The team has relied heavily on him to get the job done with the bat. But the likes of Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda have taken more responsibility in the recent games which will definitely take the pressure off Rahul.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 57 toss between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 57 toss between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, Pune



LSG vs GT Possible Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, B Sai Sudarshan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.

LSG vs GT Dream 11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

Captain: Shubman Gill Vice Captain: Rashid Khan