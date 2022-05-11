Pune: Following the humiliating 62-run loss versus the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday at Pune, Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir came down hard on the players in the dressing-room. Stating that LSG lacked the game sense, Gambhir said that the side gave up and they were weak. He also said there is no place for being weak in a competition like the IPL.Also Read - The Stars That Twinkled For Gujarat Titans En Route To IPL 2022 Playoffs Spot

"There is nothing wrong in losing it is absolutely fine. One team has to win one team has to lose. But there is a lot wrong in giving up. Today I thought that we gave up we were weak. And honestly, there is no place for being weak in a tournament like the IPL or in sport. That is where the problem is. We have beaten sides in this competition but I felt today we lacked the game sense," Gambhir said in a video shared by LSG on their official Instagram handle.

Even though LSG did a decent job with the ball to restrict GT to 144 for 4 after being asked to bowl, the KL Rahul-led side flopped with the bat as they were bowled out for 82 in 13.5 overs.

Rashid Khan (4/24) starred with the ball for GT, while Yash Dayal (2/24) and R Sai Kishore (2/7) picked up two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 144 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 63 not out; Avesh Khan 2/26). Lucknow Super Giants: 82 all out in 13.5 overs (Deepak Hooda 27; Rashid Khan 4/24).