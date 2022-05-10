Mumbai: Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda have had their issues in the past, but in IPL 2022 they were seen hugging each other while playing for Lucknow Super Giants. Whjile lauding their consistent performances, ex-India cricketer Ajay Jadeja hailed this spirit of LSG in their maiden campaign. Ahead of the big game against Gujarat Titans, Chopra said that LSG look to be better.Also Read - IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav's Heartfelt Message to Fans After Missing MI vs KKR is Not to be MISSED

“Lucknow is doing better as a unit. There are a lot of jigsaw puzzles. Gujarat also have them, but they have individual stars who are coming up with brilliant performances. LSG are moving ahead with contributions from everyone, helping each other out. Even two people who were fighting earlier are exchanging hugs. Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda are not Rashid Khan or Hardik Pandya. But their players are consistently performing well,” Jadeja said while talking on Cricbuzz. Also Read - IPL 2022: Matthew Hayden on Ravi Shastri's 'Virat Kohli Needs a Break' Comment

The team that wins the match becomes the first side to seal their play-offs spot. By the looks of it, both sides will make the playoffs irrespective of the result of the game today, but again in IPL – funnier things have happened in the past and nothing can be taken for granted. Also Read - LSG vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 57 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match MCA Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 10 Tuesday

While Gujarat led the points table for most part of the league, Lucknow moved ahead of them to take the top spot. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat side’s winning streak came to an end with back-to-back losses against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians last week.

Both teams have 16 points each from 11 outings and a win for either of them will confirm the passage to the next stage.