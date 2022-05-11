Pune: It is no secret that KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya are best of friends and hence it was no surprise for fans to see the two engage in a lovable banter at the toss in Pune on Tuesday ahead of Lucknow versus Gujarat. There seemed to be some confusion over who had won the toss. The confusion was over quickly after match referee Narayanan Kutty clarified that the call was indeed heads.Also Read - Virat Kohli Admits Missing AB de Villiers at RCB; Reveals he is in Constant Touch With Him Over Phone | WATCH VIDEO

Rahul tossed the coin as Pandya called ‘heads.’ The latter started celebrating as he had made the right call. But Rahul, in a mood for banter, said: “Tails bola hai na?” Also Read - IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad or Moeen Ali - Possible MS Dhoni's Successor as CSK Captain - Ravi Shastri Opines

Here is the video of what transpired at the toss at the MCA in Pune: Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Gives Motivational Talk to Lucknow After Loss vs Gujarat | WATCH

The chemistry between the two would be a treat for ‘Koffee With Karan’ fans who would be reminded of the controversy that was created when the two cricketers graced the popular show.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans returned to winning ways after back-to-back losses and became the first team to seal their place in the play-offs by defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Even though LSG did a decent job with the ball to restrict GT to 144 for 4 after being asked to bowl, the KL Rahul-led side flopped with the bat as they were bowled out for 82 in 13.5 overs.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 144 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 63 not out; Avesh Khan 2/26). Lucknow Super Giants: 82 all out in 13.5 overs (Deepak Hooda 27; Rashid Khan 4/24).