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LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Gujarat Titans get back-to-back wins or will Rishabh Pants side continue their dominance?

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LSG vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Gujarat Titans get back-to-back wins or will Rishabh Pant’s side continue their dominance?

Tune in with for all the live updates as Lucknow Super Giants take on Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Ardonamau.

LSG vs GT live IPL 2026

LSG vs GT live, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Cricket Match: The 19th match of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants and Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Ardonamau.

Speaking about their performance in the IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants have played 3 matches and won two out of them. They played their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, where they defeated them by 3 wickets. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans also played 3 matches and only won one out of them and lost two games. Gujarat Titans played their last match against Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals, where they defeated them by a narrow margin of 1 run. This was the first victory for Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.

This highly-intense match will be important for both teams to move forward in the tournament. If Gujarat Titans win the match, it will help them to move forward in the tournament. If Lucknow Super Giants win the match, they will continue their winning game mindset in the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 19 Predicted 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, George Linde, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

Gujarat Titans: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan/Kumar Kushagra, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

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