Pune: Apart from a few failures, Shubman Gill has been among the runs for Gujarat Titans this season and on Tuesday he once again gave a glimpse of why he is highly rated as an opener. Gill hit a responsible and timely 63 off 49 balls to help Titans post 144 for four against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday at Pune. Gill’s knock was laced with seven boundaries.Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Gives Motivational Talk to Lucknow After Loss vs Gujarat | WATCH

His good show with the bat ensured he was awarded the man of the match. At the presentation, Gill admitted that he was expecting Krunal Pandya to get turn and felt he did not pitch the ball up a lot. Also Read - The Stars That Twinkled For Gujarat Titans En Route To IPL 2022 Playoffs Spot

“I didn’t expect the ball to seam as much at the start. It was nipping around, and then I expected the spinners to get some turn. I think they didn’t bowl up much. Had Krunal pitched it up, it would have been tougher. It helped us turn the singles over,” Gill said at the post-match presentation. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rashid Khan Admits Jason Holder's Wicket Was Crucial After GT Beat LSG to Qualify For Playoffs

Claiming that not a lot of people gave the Titans a chance, Gill said it is good to qualify. He also went on to reveal that he had back issues and hopes to keep fine.

“Not a lot of people gave us a chance at the start, but great to qualify now. The ground was soft and I had a bit of back issues, but hopefully it would all be fine,” Gill added.

The Titans still have two more games to go before the playoffs and hence it would be interesting to see if they give rest to their big players.