LSG vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 53 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match MCA Stadium, Pune at 7:30 PM IST May 7 Saturday

Pune: A resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders will be wary of the threat posed by Lucknow Super Giants' in-from skipper KL Rahul when the two sides face off in the IPL here on Saturday. LSG are sitting in second place with 14 points and are on course to secure a play-offs berth, thanks to a stupendous show by Rahul, who has been their batting mainstay.

Former champions KKR are languishing in eighth spot with eight points and after four wins from 10 games, a positive result would help them stay afloat in the race for a play-offs spot. Rahul has led LSG from the front, amassing a staggering 451 runs from 10 matches, with two hundreds and as many fifties to be the second highest run-getter this season.

He came up with a vital knock of 77 in their narrow six-run win against Delhi Capitals, which was their third on the bounce. Thus KKR’s varied attack, comprising Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi and Sunil Narine, would be keen to put the brakes on Rahul.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 52 toss between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

LSG vs KKR Possible Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul , Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer , Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: KL Rahul Vice Captain: Umesh Yadav