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LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Can Kolkata Knight Riders extend their winning momentum as they take on Lucknow Super Giants?

LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders will eye their first win of IPL 2026 after six consecutive defeats as they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Ground

Published date india.com Updated: April 26, 2026 4:54 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
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Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 LIVE score and Updates (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Lucknow will host Kolkata at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. It is going to be a crucial game for the Kolkata as they look to build on their winning momentum, but it won’t be an easy challenge in front of the home crowd in Lucknow. All in all, a high-scoring affair could be on the cards.

KKR and LSG have met each other seven times in the IPL so far, with Lucknow holding the upper hand with five wins compared to Kolkata’s two. The rivalry has seen plenty of high-scoring action, with KKR’s highest total against LSG being 235, while their lowest stands at 101. On the other hand, LSG have posted a best of 238 against KKR and a lowest of 137 in this fixture. With such closely fought contests and consistently high scores, matches between these two sides continue to deliver thrilling entertainment for fans.

In their previous IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens, KKR went down in a closely fought encounter despite taking the game deep. Mukul Choudhary played a key role for LSG, steering them back on track with an explosive 54 off just 27 balls, as Lucknow won by 3-wickets

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 Match No.38 Predicted XI

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (C), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Shami, Mohsin Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Camron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026, LIVE score and Updates HERE-

Live Updates

  • Apr 26, 2026 4:54 PM IST

    LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket Match: Nicholas Pooran has experienced a steep drop in his batting strike rate from IPL 2025 to IPL 2026, going down from 196.25 to just 82.02. So far this season, he has managed only 73 runs in 7 matches, a stark contrast to his impressive IPL 2025 campaign where he amassed 524 runs, highlighting a significant dip in his overall impact at the crease.

  • Apr 26, 2026 4:27 PM IST

    LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket Match: In their previous IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens, KKR fell short in a closely contested game despite pushing it deep into the final stages. Mukul Choudhary starred for LSG with an impressive knock of 54 off just 27 balls, helping Lucknow regain control, and they eventually clinched a 3-wicket victory.

  • Apr 26, 2026 4:16 PM IST
    LSG vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket Match: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of IPL 2026 Match No. 38 between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

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