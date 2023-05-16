Home

Lucknow vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 63: LSG vs MI Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Ekana Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST May 16, Tuesday

Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, LSG vs MI Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LSG vs MI Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Fantasy Playing Tips.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 63 @IPL-BCCI

Dream11 Team Prediction

Lucknow vs Mumbai IPL 2023, Match 63: LSG vs MI Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Ekana Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST May 16, Tuesday:

Match Details

Match: LSG vs MI, Match 63, IPL 2023

Date & Time: May 16, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David

All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Madhwal

Probable Playing XIs

LSG Probable XII: Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Yudhvir Charak/Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

MI Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock(w), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal

