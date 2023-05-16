Lucknow vs Mumbai Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023, Match 63: LSG vs MI Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Ekana Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST May 16, Tuesday
Dream11 Team Prediction
Lucknow vs Mumbai IPL 2023, Match 63: LSG vs MI Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Ekana Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST May 16, Tuesday:
Match Details
Match: LSG vs MI, Match 63, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 16, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium.
LSG vs MI Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Ishan Kishan
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tim David
All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Madhwal
Probable Playing XIs
LSG Probable XII: Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Yudhvir Charak/Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan
MI Probable XII: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff
Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock(w), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Karun Nair, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Vishnu Vinod, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Sandeep Warrier, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Raghav Goyal
