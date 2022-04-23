LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 37 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Lucknow Super Giants vs MUmbai Indians, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 24, Sunday

Virtually out of the playoff race and struggling on multiple fronts, a horribly out-of-sorts Mumbai Indians will need a special team effort to arrest their slide when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in a return-leg IPL fixture here on Sunday. Also Read - IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, Match 36: Glenn Maxwell Departs; RCB in Spot of Bother

With seven defeats in as many matches, MI are winless this season and are languishing at the bottom with nothing going right for the five-time champions, who have failed to win the crunch moments and will need a miracle to make it to the playoffs. Also Read - IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, Match 36

Lucknow, on the other hand, have looked in good touch with four wins from seven matches but they are coming into the match after suffering a 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, the fact that LSG beat MI by 18 runs in their first leg will give them confidence.

MI have done well in patches but never looked as a unit, prompting former Australian batter Chris Lynn to stir speculations of a rift within the camp following their last defeat to Chennai Super Kings on Thursday.

The defeat also handed MI the dubious record of becoming the first team in IPL history to lose its first seven matches in a season. Skipper Rohit Sharma too seemed clueless as to what is going wrong for the team.

“It’s hard to put a finger on anything, but we’re not starting well in the match. If you lose quick wickets, you’ll always be playing the catching game,” Sharma had said after their last match.

Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, LSG vs MI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, LSG vs MI Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction –Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 36 toss between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, will take place at 7.00 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

LSG vs MI Possible Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Team

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Marcus Stoinis , Jason Holder, Kieron Pollard, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Riley Meredith

Captain: Marcus Stoinis Vice Captain: Quinton de Kock