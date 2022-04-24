Mumbai: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul bettered his paltry record at the Wankhede, as he scored a magnificent century (103 runs off 62 balls) to take his team to a solid 168/6 after 20 overs. Rahul was magnificent in his century scoring shots all around the park with 12 fours and 4 sixes. It is noteworthy that it was his second century in this IPL season.Also Read - IPL 2022, LSG vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, Match 37: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Strong in Run-Chase For Mumbai

“Feels good to be back, been a while since we played here. We’re expecting loud noise. We have a new squad now, we need to make sure we play good cricket. Hopefully, we put up a good show. We’ve played a lot of cricket here to understand this is a chasing ground,” said Rohit, who informed that they are going into the match with an unchanged side.

Lucknow Super Giants skipper K.L Rahul said the dew won’t be a factor while bowling second.

“I think the last few games we’ve watched on TV and the ones we played, there hasn’t been as much dew. We just need to be a bit smarter with our plans. I don’t think we’ve lost games by a big margin, just some small mistakes,” he said.

