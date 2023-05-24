LSG vs MI: Naveen-Ul-Haq’s Unique Celebration After Rohit Sharma’s Wicket Goes Viral | Watch Video

Home

Naveen Who is currently playing his first IPL season has been in decent form so far as he managed to pick up 12 wickets in 12 innings (including Rohit Sharma's wicket). While bowling his first over the pacer got rid of Rohit and just gave nine runs.

Chennai: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq celebrated in a unique style after he got rid of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in the ongoing eliminator match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday.

The celebration video of Naveen got Viral on social media and here is the video:

Earlier, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator clash of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Wednesday.

The winner of the Eliminator will play against defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, while the losing team will be knocked out of the tournament.

After winning the toss, Rohit said off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen replaced left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh in the playing eleven, with Tilak Varma also returning in place of Nehal Wadhera.

“Typical Chennai wicket. I am not sure how much wear and tear will happen. Back in Mumbai we prefer to chase, but here with a longer boundary, we want to bat first,” said MI skipper.

“The boys are quite upbeat about it. At the end of the day, we are here. It was a long journey with ups and downs, and because of that we learnt a lot about our team as well. We are ready for this game,” he added.

