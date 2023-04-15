Home

Sports

LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Why Shikhar Dhawan Is Not Playing Against Lucknow Super Giants? Check Details

Shikhar Dhawan is the man in form for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. PBKS have won two out of four matches they have played so far.

Shikhar Dhawan injured himself against Gujarat Titans. (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan missed out on their crucial encounter against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium due to a niggle on Saturday. Sam Curran is leading the side in Dhawan’s absence against LSG.

“Shikhar picked up an injury last game, don’t know how bad it is but hopefully he won’t be out long. His absence is huge,” Curran told the broadcasters during the coin toss.

