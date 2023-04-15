LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Why Shikhar Dhawan Is Not Playing Against Lucknow Super Giants? Check Details
Shikhar Dhawan is the man in form for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. PBKS have won two out of four matches they have played so far.
Lucknow: Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan missed out on their crucial encounter against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium due to a niggle on Saturday. Sam Curran is leading the side in Dhawan’s absence against LSG.
Also Read:
- LIVE Updates | LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Curran-Led Punjab Opt To Bowl; Check Playing XIs
- Lucknow vs Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 21: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Ekana Stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 15, Saturday
- HIGHLIGHTS | Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 Score: Gill Fifty Powers GT To 6-Wicket Win
“Shikhar picked up an injury last game, don’t know how bad it is but hopefully he won’t be out long. His absence is huge,” Curran told the broadcasters during the coin toss.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.