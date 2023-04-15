Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Why Shikhar Dhawan Is Not Playing Against Lucknow Super Giants? Check Details

LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Why Shikhar Dhawan Is Not Playing Against Lucknow Super Giants? Check Details

Shikhar Dhawan is the man in form for Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. PBKS have won two out of four matches they have played so far.

Published: April 15, 2023 7:13 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Shikhar Dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan injury, Shikhar Dhawan injury updates, LSG vs PBKS, LSG vs PBKS News, LSG vs PBKS Live, LSG vs PBKS Live Score, LSG vs PBKS Live Updates, LSG vs PBKS Live News, LSG vs PBKS Latest Live Score, LSG vs PBKS Latest Live News, LSG vs PBKS Live Pics, LSG vs PBKS Score On Google news, LSG vs PBKS Latest News, LSG vs PBKS Latest Updates, LSG vs PBKS Dream11, LSG vs PBKS IPL 2023, LSG vs PBKS on Google discover, LSG vs PBKS on Bing, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings News, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Updates, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab
Shikhar Dhawan injured himself against Gujarat Titans. (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan missed out on their crucial encounter against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium due to a niggle on Saturday. Sam Curran is leading the side in Dhawan’s absence against LSG.

Also Read:

“Shikhar picked up an injury last game, don’t know how bad it is but hopefully he won’t be out long. His absence is huge,” Curran told the broadcasters during the coin toss.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 15, 2023 7:13 PM IST

More Stories