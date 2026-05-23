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LSG vs PBKS Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026: When, Where, How to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live?

LSG vs PBKS Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026: When, Where, How to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings Live?

The result of this match will have a lot of implications on the points table which could affect the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings themselves

Lucknow Super Giants' Shahbaz Ahmed celebrates with captain Rishabh Pant after dismissing Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel during the Indian Premier League 2026 match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (Photo: IANS)

Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will look to end their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign on a high as they lock horns with struggling Punjab Kings in match number 68 of the Indian Premier League 2026. While Punjab will be hoping to arrest their 6-match losing streak and get a step closer to the playoffs, Lucknow are eyeing their 5th win of the season.

The result of this match will have a lot of implications on the points table which could affect the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings themselves. If PBKS wins tonight, then KKR and DC’s chances will shrink but if they lose, the race for the last playoff spot will be blown wide open.

Both Kolkata and Delhi, who are set to lock horns in tomorrow’s double header, will have a better chance of going through, depending on who grabs all 2 points. But, there is another twist in the tale.

All of the above mentioned teams’ efforts will go in vain if the Rajasthan Royals, who are also in action tomorrow, beat Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. RR is the only team that can get to 16 points and even if Punjab and Kolkata win their respective matches, they will only attain 15 points. The 4th and final team for the playoffs will be decided tomorrow on the last matchday of the league phase.

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Meanwhile in tonight’s match, Lucknow will be eyeing revenge over Punjab who won the reverse fixture earlier this season. Shreyas Iyer and co lead the head-to-head win/loss record by 4-3 but Rishabh Pant’s side will be determined to pick up their first win against PBKS since 2024.

Here are all the details about Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026 match no 68…

When is Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026 match no 68 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026 match no 68 will take place on Saturday, May 23.

Where is Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026 match no 68 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2026 match no 68 will be held at the Ekana Stadium.

What time will Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026 match no 68 start?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026 match no 68 will begin at 7:30pm IST.

Where can I watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026 match no 68 on TV in India?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026 match no 68 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India as well as the JioHotstar app.

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2026: Squads

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Mohammed Shami, Aiden Markram, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Naman Tiwari, Avesh Khan

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis, Marco Jansen, Mitchell Owen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad

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