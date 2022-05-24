Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction TATA IPL 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s LSG vs RCB at Eden Gardens Kolkata.In search of their maiden title, the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are full of super stars, will take on KL Rahul’s versatile Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator of the IPL 2022 at the iconic Eden Gardens, here on Wednesday. LSG, who are playing their first IPL season, finished third in the league stage with nine wins. On the other hand, RCB, with 16 points, got the fourth spot and qualified for the playoffs after Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in their last league game. The winner of the Eliminator will meet the losing side from Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Here is the TATA IPL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, LSG vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, LSG vs RCB Playing 11s TATA IPL, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Fantasy Playing Tips – TATA IPL.Also Read - LIVE GT vs RR Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: Miller-Pandya Star As Gujarat Won By 7 Wickets

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 Eliminator 1 match toss between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

LSG vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keepers – KL Rahul (VC), Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Deepak Hooda

All-rounders – Jason Holder, Glenn Maxwell (C)

Bowlers – Wanindu Hasaranga, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Harshal Patel

LSG vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul.

