Lucknow vs Bangalore Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 43: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Ekana stadium, 7.30 PM IST, May 1, Monday
LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 43: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, LSG vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LSG vs RCB Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Fantasy Playing Tips
Dream11 Team Prediction
Lucknow vs Bangalore, IPL 2023, Match 43: Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Ekana stadium, 7.30 PM IST, May 1, Monday:
Also Read:
LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 43: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, LSG vs RCB Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LSG vs RCB Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Fantasy Playing Tips
You may like to read
Match Details
Match: LSG vs RCB, Match 43, IPL 2023
Date & Time: May 1, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.
LSG vs RCB Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Krunal Pandya
Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi
LSG vs RCB Probable Playing XIs
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis/Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Naveen Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur/Yudhvir Singh Charak
RCB: Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai/Karn Sharma, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj
LSG vs RCB Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.