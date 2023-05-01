Home

Sports

LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2023: Fan Breaches Security At Ekana Stadium To Touch Virat Kohli’s Feet | WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore is playing against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium.

A fan touches Virat Kohli's feet during LSG vs RCB tie. (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: The security at the Ekana Stadium went for a toss when entered the ground on Monday to touch Virat Kohli’s feet during their crucial IPL 2023 encounter against hosts Lucknow Super Giants.

VIRAT KOHLI – THE DEMIGOD OF INDIAN CRICKET ❤️pic.twitter.com/Utw0DNTVBv — S. (@Sobuujj) May 1, 2023

While the time if the individual’s entry is not known but Kohli showed a great gesture. The RCB star made the person stand by his shoulders and hugged him before asking him to leave the ground.

