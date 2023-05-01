Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Jaydev Unadkat Suffers Shoulder Injury During LSG Training Session, Sent To Mumbai For Scans

IPL 2023: Jaydev Unadkat Suffers Shoulder Injury During LSG Training Session, Sent To Mumbai For Scans

Jaydev Unadkat is a part of India's squad for World Test Championship final against Australia to be played at The Oval from June 7.

Jaydev Unadkat puts ice on his shoulder after getting injured on Sunday. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: In a big blow, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Jaydev Unadkat has suffered a shoulder injury during he training session on Sunday and is being sent to Mumbai for scans. Unadkat is a part of India’s squad for World Test Championship final against Australia and the BCCI would hope his injury is nothing serious.

The incident came to light when the footage of his injury was shown on television during LSG’s home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.