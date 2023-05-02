Home

KL Rahul’s Injury Was a Massive Setback – Ravi Bishnoi After Bangalore Beat Lucknow

IPL 2023: Chasing 127 to win at the Ekana stadium, LSG was looking for solidity at the top and they missed it as Rahul could not come out to bat Ravi Bishnoi echoed the same thought and reckoned that it was a 'massive setback'.

Bishnoi on the impact of Rahul's injury (Image: IPL Twitter)

Lucknow: KL Rahul is not just the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants but also happens to be the premier batter of the side and hence it hurt the side on Monday when the LSG skipper had to walk off the field after picking up an injury. Chasing 127 to win at the Ekana stadium, LSG was looking for solidity at the top and they missed it as Rahul could not come out to bat Ravi Bishnoi echoed the same thought and reckoned that it was a ‘massive setback’.

“It was a chasable score. Injury to KL Rahul was a setback, we lost one batter and then we played a few poor shots as well,” he told the reporters.

Bishnoi, who finished with 2 for 21 admitted that it was a chasable total on a low and slow pitch.

“127 was a chasable score on this wicket, but we just had a bad day with the bat. Otherwise, it was a good wicket to bat on,” he said.

Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma picked two wickets each in a superb bowling performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore defended a modest 126 and beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Apart from the duo, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel took a wicket each to bowl out Bangalore for 108 in 19.5 overs. The win has also taken Bangalore to ten points and fifth place due to the net run rate, while Lucknow has slipped to third place but still has ten points.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44, Virat Kohli 31; Naveen-ul-Haq 3-30, Ravi Bishnoi 2-21) beat Lucknow Super Giants 108 all out in 19.5 overs (K. Gowtham 23, Amit Mishra 19; Josh Hazlewood 2-15, Karn Sharma 2-20) by 18 runs

