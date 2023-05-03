Home

Shahid Afridi Bats For Naveen-Ul-Haq After Heated Exchange With Virat Kohli | WATCH VIDEO

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq was involved in a heated argument with Virat Kohli after the LSG vs RCB game in IPL 2023.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli share some heated words after the LSG vs RCB clash. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi came in support of Lucknow Super Giants’ Naveen-ul-Haq after the Afghanistan pacer was involved in an altercation with Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli in an IPL 2023 match on Monday.

It all began when the players were shaking hands after the match. Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli were seen exchanging words and RCB’s Glenn Mexwell separated them. This was followed by Gambhir pulling away Mayers from a chat with Kohli.

Just after that, Gambhir was seen charging towards Kohli even as LSG players, including the injured captain KL Rahul, restraining him. But eventually, Kohli and Gambhir were involved in a heated argument with players from both sides surrounding them.

Speaking to a local Pakistani news channel, Afridi stated that Naveen only reacts when provoked unnecessarily. “Naveen only reacts when someone bugs him unnecessarily,” Afridi, who have shared the same dressing room with Naveen at Pakistan Super League, said.

“I have seen him bowling often, he gets hammered as well, but he never tried to pick up fights with anyone. I can’t recall if I have ever seen him this much aggressive,” Afridi added. Even, Naveen took a cryptic dig at Kohli on his Instagram story.

“You get what you deserve. That’s how it should be and that’s how it goes,” Naveen wrote. However, Kohli, Gambhir and Naveen were heavily fined by Indian Premier League for breaching the code of conduct rules.

“LSG Mentor Gautam Gambhir has been fined 100% of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of IPL Code of Conduct,” IPL said in a statement.

“RCB batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during IPL 2023 match against LSG. Mr Kohli admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of IPL Code of Conduct.

“LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during IPL 2023 match against RCB. Mr Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of IPL Code of Conduct.”

