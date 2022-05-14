LSG vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

In impressive form throughout the season, Lucknow Super Giants would look to bounce back from their previous match defeat and register a win to confirm their IPL play-offs berth when they face another aspirants, Rajasthan Royals, here on Sunday. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar Makes A Big Statement On RCB Star Harshal Patel | Watch Video

The KL Rahul-led side, which is now at second spot with 16 points, would not want to lose another game just before the start of the knockout round.

The Royals would also look to make amends for their all-round failure in their comprehensive eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in their last match.

With 16 points from 12 matches, a win for LSG on Sunday will confirm their play-offs berth. For the Royals too, a victory will take them on the verge of securing a last-four stage spot.

Captain Rahul and his opening partner Quinton de Kock will have to score the bulk of runs once again for LSG. Both fell cheaply against the Titans and they would look to bounce back against the Royals.

TOSS – The TATA IPL 2022 match 63 toss between Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time – 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

LSG vs RR Possible Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(wk), KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

LSG vs RR Dream 11 Team

Jos Buttler, Lokesh Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Captain: Jos Buttler Vice Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.