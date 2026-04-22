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LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Nicholas Pooran be dropped by Rishabh Pant’s team vs Vaibhav Sooryanshi’s Royals

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Match No 32 LIVE Scores and Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's RR will aim to snap their losing streak as they head to Ekana Stadium in Lucknow to face LSG on Wednesday.

Published date india.com Updated: April 22, 2026 5:22 PM IST
email india.com By Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Devadyuti Das email india.com twitter india.com
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant's LSG will take on Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 match in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Cricket Match: Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will both look to end their losing streaks as they face off in match No. 32 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. The home team are coming into this clash on the back of hat-trick of defeats and are currently in 8th place on the Points Table.

Rajasthan Royals featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, have also lost back-to-back matches to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders but are comfortably placed in 4th place currently with 8 points so far. Sooryavanshi will be eyeing a major record as another 53 runs in the match on Wednesday will help him complete 1000 runs in 25 T20 matches only.

LSG have some concerns in their batting department with former West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran struggling for form with only 51 runs in 6 matches so far. Rishabh Pant’s team could replace him with Matthew Breetzke for this crucial encounter.

RR hold the edge over LSG when it comes to head-to-head encounters so far with 4 wins and only 2 losses so far but Lucknow had won the last match against them by 2 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 Predicted 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke/Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, M Siddharth/Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Avesh Khan/Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma/Sandeep Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Match No 32 LIVE Scores and Updates HERE –

Live Updates

  • Apr 22, 2026 5:22 PM IST

    LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Cricket Match: LSG has struggled to make their home advantage count at the Ekana Cricket Stadium as they have won just two of their nine matches at the venue since 2025. Their home form has remained a concern this season as well, as they are still in search of a win in front of their home crowd.

  • Apr 22, 2026 4:55 PM IST

    LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Cricket Match: Rajasthan Royals bowling unit has been highly effective in the Powerplay this season as they have grabbed 16 wickets at an average of 20 — the best among all teams in both categories. However, their spin department, who have taken 18 wickets at an impressive average of 17, could test Lucknow Super Giants inconsistent batting lineup.

  • Apr 22, 2026 4:35 PM IST

    LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Cricket Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has also emerged as the most prolific six-hitter in the IPL, as he has smashed 44 sixes. No other player has matched his tally in this period, highlighting his explosive impact in the tournament right from the start of his career.

  • Apr 22, 2026 4:21 PM IST

    LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Cricket Match: Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs 53 more runs to complete 1000 runs in T20 cricket. If he achieves this in match vs LSG, he will become quickest Indian with KL Rahul. Can Sooryavanshi achieve this feat on Thursday?

  • Apr 22, 2026 4:15 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow on Wednesday.

About the Author

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das

Devadyuti Das is a passionate sports reporter and editor with experience of over 20 years in sports media. He has covered almost every sport for print and digital media. While Cricket is his first lov ... Read More

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