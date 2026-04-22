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LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Nicholas Pooran be dropped by Rishabh Pants team vs Vaibhav Sooryanshis Royals

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LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Will Nicholas Pooran be dropped by Rishabh Pant’s team vs Vaibhav Sooryanshi’s Royals

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Match No 32 LIVE Scores and Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's RR will aim to snap their losing streak as they head to Ekana Stadium in Lucknow to face LSG on Wednesday.

Rishabh Pant's LSG will take on Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 match in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Cricket Match: Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will both look to end their losing streaks as they face off in match No. 32 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. The home team are coming into this clash on the back of hat-trick of defeats and are currently in 8th place on the Points Table.

Rajasthan Royals featuring Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, have also lost back-to-back matches to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders but are comfortably placed in 4th place currently with 8 points so far. Sooryavanshi will be eyeing a major record as another 53 runs in the match on Wednesday will help him complete 1000 runs in 25 T20 matches only.

LSG have some concerns in their batting department with former West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran struggling for form with only 51 runs in 6 matches so far. Rishabh Pant’s team could replace him with Matthew Breetzke for this crucial encounter.

RR hold the edge over LSG when it comes to head-to-head encounters so far with 4 wins and only 2 losses so far but Lucknow had won the last match against them by 2 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 Predicted 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke/Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, M Siddharth/Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Avesh Khan/Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma/Sandeep Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Match No 32 LIVE Scores and Updates HERE –

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