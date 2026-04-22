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LSG vs RR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 32: When, Where, How to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

LSG vs RR Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026 Match No 32: When, Where, How to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Match No 32: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's RR will look to return to winning ways as they face LSG at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at a training session at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

LSG vs RR IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants will look to climb out of the bottom of the IPL 2026 Points Table as they on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rajasthan Royals in match no. 32 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.LSG only have a couple of wins to their name and are currently in 9th position on the Points Table after suffering a hat-trick of losses.

RR, on the other hand, are near the top of the Points Table but are also stumbling with back-to-back losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in their last two games this season. Both the teams will be desperate to get back to winning ways to ensure that they don’t fall behind in the Playoffs race.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s big win over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday night means that they have leapfrogged over RR into the 3rd place thanks to their superior net run-rate. “The losses haven’t affected us. We’re in great touch. It’s a matter of one good game. If we get that in (against LSG), we can once again get on a roll and win three-four games,” RR wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel said ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

Rajasthan Royals hold a big edge in head-to-head contests against LSG in their brief history. RR have won 4 matches and lost only 2 games to LSG so far. In the only match between the two sides in IPL 2025 season, LSG managed to come out on top with a two-run win over RR.

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“You want to make your home a fortress and perform for your fans. We’ve got two games here back-to-back, and if we can have two good games, hopefully we’re back in the competition where we want to be,” LSG all-rounder Aiden Markram said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Darr nahi… garmi ka mahol hai bhai pic.twitter.com/gyurCl7AKH — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 21, 2026

Here are all the details about Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32…

When is Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 will take place on Wednesday, April 22.

Where is Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 going to take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 will be held at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

What time will Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 start?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 on TV in India?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 in India?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match no 32 Predicted 12

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke/Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh, Mukul Choudhary, M Siddharth/Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Avesh Khan/Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma/Sandeep Sharma

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