Lucknow vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2023, Match 10: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Ekana stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 7, Friday

LSG vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Hints, IPL 2023, Match 10: Here is the Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and LSG vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, LSG vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Prediction, LSG vs SRH Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 10th Match - Match Predictions (Image: LSG/ Twitter)

Dream11 Team Prediction

Lucknow vs Hyderabad, IPL 2023, Match 10: Top Picks, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match, Ekana stadium, 7.30 PM IST April 7, Friday:

Match Details

Match: LSG vs SRH, Match 10, IPL

Date & Time: April 7, 7:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

LSG vs SRH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (c), Rahul Tripathi (vc)

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing 11

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis/Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Yash Thakur.

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, T Natarajan, Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

LSG vs SRH Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Harry Brook, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

