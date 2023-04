Home

LSG Vs SRH, IPL 2023 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Premier League Match Online And On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad online and on TV.

LSG Vs SRH, IPL 2023 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Premier League Match Online And On TV. (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: Jolted by a crushing defeat in their campaign opener, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be bolstered by the return of their South African recruits, including new skipper Aiden Markram, when they play Lucknow Super Giants in an away IPL match here on Friday.

In the absence of Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar led SRH in their opening game, which they lost by a huge 72-run margin against Rajasthan Royals.

But in a big boost to the team, Markram and two fellow South Africans — Marco Jansen and Heinrich Klaasen — have joined the side after completing their national duty.

Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match take place?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 encounter will take place at Ekana Sports City, Lucknow on April 7 from 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will live telecast Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 encounter?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD will live telecast Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match, IPL 2023 encounter.

Where can I avail the live streaming of Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match?

Live streaming of Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar from 7:30 PM IST. JIO Cinema will also live streaming the Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match for free.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Harry Brook, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Reddy.

