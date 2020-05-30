Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers, Vincy Premier League T10 2nd Semifinal – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's LSH vs BGR at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In one of the most-awaited battles of the Vincy Premier League T10 match, La Sourfriers Hikers will take on Botanical Gardens Rangers at the Arnos Vale Ground in St.Vincent on Saturday (May 30). The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 second semifinal is scheduled to start at 10 PM (IST). La Soufriere Hikers are currently at the second spot in the league standings of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. They have won seven out of the eight matches they played so far. While their points are equal to that of Salt Pond Breakers, the low run-rate has got them into the second spot.

On the other hand, Botanic Garden Rangers are occupying the third spot, have won five out of eight matches played. The team will try their best to defeat their opponents to reach the final.

The La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app. Viewers can also watch it on TV. The Star Sports and Sony ESPN channel will telecast the LSH vs BGR match live.

TOSS – The toss between La Soufriere Hikers and Botanic Garden Rangers will take place at 9.30 PM (IST).

Time: 10 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: R Currency, O Williams

Batsmen: S Brown, H Shallow, D Douglas, D Maloney

All-Rounders: K Williams, D Browne

Bowlers: O Lewis, J Haywood, R Bibby

LSH vs BGR Probable Playing XIs

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Tilron Harry, Casmus Hackshaw, Rawdon Bentick, Dean Browne, Rayan Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kenson Dalzell.

Botanic Garden Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Joey Welcome, Romel Currency, Kevin Abraham, Kesrick Williams, Kenneth Dember, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Nigel Small, Ray Charles, Casnel Morris.

LSH vs BGR Squads

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney (Marquee player); Irvin Warrican (coach), Dean Browne, Dillion Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Botanic Garden Rangers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee player), Nixon Mclean (coach), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

