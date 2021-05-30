Dream11 Tips And Prediction

La Soufriere Hikers vs Dark View Explorers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LSH vs DVE at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. In the Match of the Vincy Premier League T10, Dark View Explorers will take on La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Sunday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 11:30 PM (IST) – May 30. Vincy Premier League – T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket. On Sunday, La Soufriere Hikers will lock horns against Dark View Explorers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the VPL T10 tournament.

TOSS: The toss between Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 11:00 PM (IST).

Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

LSH vs DVE My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Lindon James

Batsmen – Romano Pierre, Atticus Browne, Jade Matthews (VC)

All-rounders – Deron Greaves, Shannon Hooper (C), Dillon Douglas, Ojay Matthews

Bowlers – Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Maxwell Edwards

LSH vs DVE Probable Playing XIs

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Anson Latchman (wk), Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Javid Harry, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough.

Dark View Explorers: Dean Browne, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Deron Greaves, Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Kody Horne, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James (c)

LSH vs DVE Squads

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney (c), Dillon Douglas, Anson Latchman (wk), Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Sylvan Spencer, Ojay Matthews, Javid Harry, Othneil Lewis, Kemron Strough, Atticus Browne, Romario Bibby, Anson Latchman

Dark View Explorers: Dean Browne, Luke Wilson, Rayan Williams, Sealron Williams, Deron Greaves, Alex Samuel, Drumo Toney, Kody Horne, Romano Pierre, Shammon Hooper, Lindon James (c), Jade Matthews, Darius Martin

