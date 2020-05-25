Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's LSH vs FCS at Arnos Valley Sporting Complex: In the match no.11 of Vincy Premier League T10, La Soufriere Hikers will take on Fort Charlotte Strikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St. Vincent on Monday (May 25). The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 8 PM (IST). La Soufriere Hikers, who put up commendable performances to win their first two matches were inflicted with their first loss by the Salt Pond Breakers, and the Desron Maloney-led side will be keen to bounce back with a win.

Meanwhile, Fort Charlotte Strikers have endured a poor campaign thus far, failing to win even one of their three matches so far. With the race for the top four spots on the Vincy T10 League points table heating up, the Strikers will want to register their first points.

TOSS – The toss between La Soufriere Hikers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 7.30 PM (IST).

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Valley Sporting Complex

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Casmus Hackshaw, Kenroy Williams

Batsmen: Gidron Pope (C), Dillon Douglas (Vice-captain), Salvan Brown, Renrick Williams

Bowlers: Chelson Stowe, Jeremy Haywood,

All-rounders: Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Othniel Lewis

LSH vs FCS Playing XIs

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, C Hackshaw, Kimson Dalzell.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Kesrick Williams (Marquee), Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Nigel Small/Joey Welcome, Kevin Abraham, Ray Charles.

LSH vs FCS Squads

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.

