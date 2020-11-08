Dream11 Tips And Prediction

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LSH vs FCS at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the opening encounter of the Vincy Premier League T10, Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on La Soufriere Hikers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on super Sunday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 11 PM (IST) – November 8. Vincy Premier League – T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket fans. This will be the second edition of the tournament that kick starts from November 7 and will continue until November 22. On the second match on Sunday of the VPL T10 tournament, La Soufriere Hikers will lock horns against Fort Charlotte Strikers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Both teams will look to register some points on the table in their face game of the tournament. La Soufriere Hikers, who were the finalists in the last edition of the league, will enter the games as favourites against Fort Charlotte Strikers. The tournament will see 30 games being played during the course of the next 15 days. Every game will be played at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex. Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, and Fort Charlotte Strikers are the six teams that will participate this season. Salt Pond Breakers won the competition's first edition. Also Read - DVE vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Vincy Premier League T10 Match 3

TOSS: The toss between Fort Charlotte Strikers and La Soufriere Hikers will take place at 10.30 PM (IST). Also Read - Vincy Premier T10 Cricket League Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India, Results May 26 Tuesday

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

LSH vs FCS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Gidron Pope, Johnson Charles (VC)

Batsmen – Alex Samuel, Rayan Williams, Rickford Walker

All-rounders – Dillon Douglas, Sealroy Williams (C), Kavem Hodge

Bowlers – Jeremy Haywood, Rasheed Fredrick, Tilron Harry

LSH vs FCS Probable Playing XIs

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney (C), Othneil Lewis, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunt, Benniton Stapleton, Kemron Strough, Tilron Harry

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Sealroy Williams, Kimson Dalzell, Gidron Pope, Kirton Lavia, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Rickford Walker, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Johnson Charles, Alex Samuel,

LSH vs FCS Squads

La Soufriere Hikers: Salvan Browne, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney (C), Othneil Lewis, Rayon Williams, Jeremy Haywood, Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunt, Benniton Stapleton, Kemron Strough, Tilron Harry, Nickey Antoine, Anson Latchman

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Sealroy Williams, Kimson Dalzell, Gidron Pope, Kirton Lavia, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Rickford Walker, Chelson Stowe, Sylvan Spencer, Johnson Charles, Alex Samuel, Nigel Small, Andrew Thomas

