LSH vs FCS Vincy Premier League T10 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain – La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Arnos Vale Ground at 9 PM IST May 15 Saturday:

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LSH vs FCS, Vincy Premier League T10 , La Soufriere Hikers Dream11 Team Player List, Fort Charlotte Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Online Cricket Tips LSH vs FCS Vincy Premier League T10, Fantasy Playing Tips -Vincy Premier League T10.

In the first match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2021, La Soufriere Hikers will lock horns against Fort Charlotte Strikers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Saturday. La Soufriere Hikers won seven matches and lost just one match in the previous season's league stage. They went on to win the tournament by defeating Salt Pond Breakers in the final. Fort Charlotte Strikers had a pretty poor outing last season as they lost a total of seven matches and managed to win only one match.

TOSS: The Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 toss between La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 8:30 PM IST – May 15.

Time: 9PM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground .

LSH vs FCS My Dream11 Team

Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Gidron Pope, Benniton Stapleton, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Nigel Small, Sealroy Williams, Othneil Lewis, Ray Jordan

Captain: Dillon Douglas Vice-captain: Kirton Lavia

Probable Playing XIs

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman, Salvan Browne

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams

Squads

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman, Salvan Browne

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Gidron Pope, Kevin Peters, Leshawn Lewis, Miles Bascombe, Geron Whyllie, Nigel Small, Rasheed Fredricks, Ray Jordan, Shaquille Browne, Chelson Stowe, Kirton Lavia, Sealroy Williams, Casmus Hackshaw

