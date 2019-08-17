Former India captain MS Dhoni’s 15-day stint in Jammu and Kashmir may have ended, but his memories will remain and inspire kids who want to play cricket. Not only has Dhoni promised to open a cricket academy in Ladakh but also played the game with the locals in Leh. The next-door boy did not play in a conventional cricket ground like he usually does but opted to play in the basketball court on a cemented pitch. Surprisingly, the change did not affect Dhoni as he was seen hitting the ball like he usually does. The picture of Dhoni playing cricket is going viral:

The people in audience are sooooo lucky😍 — Dhawal (@shahdhawal345) August 17, 2019

And the ball is out of the park😘😘😘😘✌🔥 — sandeep chamoli (@sandeepchamoli9) August 17, 2019

Ms Dhoni finishes off in style …

This time in Army uniform 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/d95QgPleWF — TEAM MS DHONI #Dhoni (@imDhoni_fc) August 17, 2019

Mahi bhai love you bhai@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/Vu3E9M0eM7 — Sumit Kher 1999 (@Kher1999) August 17, 2019

“Dhoni is a brand ambassador of the Indian Army. He has engaged in motivating members of his unit and has often been playing football and volleyball with the soldiers. He is also undertaking battle training exercises with the corps. He will remain in the valley till August 15,” senior army official had said.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has taken a two-month break from active cricket, after India was edged out of the World Cup following a loss to New Zealand in the semi-final, to serve his regiment in the Kashmir Valley.