Former India skipper MS Dhoni has found another way to win hearts! Dhoni was recently spotted singing an iconic Bollywood song ‘Main Pal do Pal ka Shayar hu’. What was more impressive was that he did it in the army uniform. In the video, he is addressing the armymen who are seated. Before starting the song, Dhoni says that nothing is permanent, today I am here, tomorrow somebody else would be here. Dhoni sings well and if fans remember this is the same song he had sung earlier at an event.

Here is the video that will win your heart like never-before:

Earlier, former India captain MS Dhoni has started his glorious stint with the Indian army in militancy-affected South Kashmir region on July 31. Just like the rest of the soldiers, Dhoni has been assigned patrolling, guard and post duties during his two-week tenure with the Territorial Army. In the first photos of the World Cup-winning India captain in his uniform, the 38-year-old was caught signing a bat with fellow army men in the background.

Dhoni has taken a two-month break from the Team India and is currently with the 106 TA Battalion (Para) of the Indian Army. The unit is deployed in south Kashmir region as part of Victor Force and the stumper is expected to be with them till August 15.

During his 15-day stint in the valley starting 1 August, Dhoni – who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment. He will be doing patrolling, guard and post duties, and will also stay with the troops.

Earlier, Army chief Bipin Rawat had said that Dhoni had completed his basic training and expressed faith that the cricketer would perform all his duties.

“When a citizen of India wants to don the military uniform then he has to be prepared to fulfill the task for which the uniform has been assigned to him. MS Dhoni has carried out his basic training and we know that he will be able to accomplish the task,” Rawat had said.

Dhoni, in all probability, will be up fore selection during India’s home season that starts in September.