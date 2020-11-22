LU vs ARS Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Leeds United vs Arsenal Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match LU vs ARS. In the super encounter on Sunday Arsenal will lock horns against newly-promoted Leeds United in the Premier League. Arsenal are placed twelfth on the points table with four wins in eight games. The Mikel Arteta-side has played inconsistent football this season, they beat Manchester United but faced defeat against Aston Villa. While Leeds United are on the fifteenth spot with three wins in eight games. They have shown some promise after being promoted to Premier League but against Arsenal, Bielsa's Leeds need to step up their game to jump on the points table. Leeds United vs Arsenal Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LU vs ARS, Arsenal Dream 11 Team Player List, Leeds United Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League, Online Football Tips Leeds United vs Arsenal, Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for LU vs ARS

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 1o.00 PM IST – November 22 in India.

LU vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Goal-Keeper: Bernd Leno (VC)

Defender: Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper

Mid-Fielder: Helder Costa, Pablo Hernandez, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka

Forward: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (C), Nicolas Pepe

Leeds United vs Arsenal Probable Line-up

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling; Pascal Struijk; Helder Costa, Pablo Hernandez, Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Arsenal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz; Hector Bellerin, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka; Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

