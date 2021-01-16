LU vs BHA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match LU vs BHA at Elland Road: In a low-key Premier League encounter, Brighton & Hove Albion will take on Leeds United in gameweek 19 on Saturday night. The Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at the Elland Road – January 16 in India. The Premier League 2020-21 LU vs BHA will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST. Leeds United are currently at the twelfth spot of the Premier League standings with 23 points. Stuart Dallas and team have played seventeen games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing eight and played two draws. On the other hand, Brighton & Hove Albion are at the eighteenth spot with 14 points and a win-loss record of 1-8 and eight draws. The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for premium users. Also Read - MCFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL Football Match at GMC Ground, Bambolim 7.30 PM IST January 16 Saturday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion will start at 8:30 PM IST – January 16. Also Read - JHA vs ODS Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Group B Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Jharkhand vs Odisha at Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 7 PM IST January 16 Saturday

Venue: Elland Road. Also Read - SIX vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League - T20 Match 41: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers T20 at Manuka Oval, Canberra 1:15 PM IST January 16 Saturday

LU vs BHA My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Defenders: Solly March, Lewis Dunk, Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling

Midfielders: Jack Harrison, Mateusz Klich (VC), Leandro Trossard

Forwards: Patrick Bamford (C), Neal Maupay, Rodrigo Moreno

Leeds United (LU) – Key Players

Iiilan Meslier

Luke Ayling

Kalvin Phillips

Patrick Bamford

Jack Harrison

Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA) – Key Players

Lewis Dunk

Solly March

Leandro Trossard

Neal Maupay

Robert Sánchez

LU vs BHA Predicted Playing XIs

Leeds United: Illan Meslier, Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Ezgjan Alioski, Kalvin Phillips, Rafinha, Rodrigo, Pablo Hernandez, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Robert Sanchez, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn; Joel Veltman, Davy Propper, Ben White, Solly March, Leandro Trossard, Rodrigo Moreno; Neal Maupay.

LU vs BHA SQUADS

Leeds United (LU): Illan Meslier, Kiko Casilla, Elia Caprile, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski, Diego Llorente, Raphinha, Pascal Struijk, Jack Harrison, Leif Davis, Charlie Cresswell, Jack Jenkins, Oliver Casey, Adam Forshaw, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas, Pablo Hernández, Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich, Jamie Shackleton, Ian Poveda, Hélder Costa, Rodrigo.

Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA): Mathew Ryan, Jason Steele, Robert Sánchez, Christian Walton, Tariq Lamptey, Ben White, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Bernardo, Dan Burn, Joël Veltman, Romaric Yapi, Yves Bissouma, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Solly March, Davy Pröpper, Max Sanders, Lars Dendoncker, Jensen Weir, Peter Gwargis, Reda Khadra, Teddy Jenks, Aaron Connolly, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Danny Welbeck, José Izquierdo, Florin Andone, Percy Tau, Andi Zeqiri.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LU Dream11 Team/ BHA Dream11 Team/ Brighton & Hove Albion Dream11 Team Prediction/ Leeds United Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.