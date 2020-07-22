Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Leeds United vs Charlton Athletic Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Championship 2020 – Football Tips For Today’s Match LU vs CHL at Elland Road: In the upcoming Championship 2020 on Wednesday evening, the newly-promoted Leeds United will square off against Charlton Athletic FC at the Elland Road on July 22. The Championship 2020 match between LU vs CHL will kick-off at 12AM IST. Leeds United have already qualified to play for the Premier League next season, occupying the top spot in the Championship table. Leeds have bagged 90 points in 45 games this season. Marcelo Bielsa’s side won the previous game against Derby County 3-1, taking the field to a guard of honour. Also Read - MUN vs WHU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Manchester United vs West Ham United Football Match, Predicted XIs at Old Trafford 10.30 PM IST July 22

On the other hand, Charlton are placed 21st in the Championship standings with 48 points in all. The previous game against Wigan Athletic ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw. LU vs CHL Championship match live telecast will not be available in India. The online live streaming of Championship will not be available online in India. Also Read - BTC vs GHC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League T20 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Bengal Tigers CC vs Greater Helsinki CC T20 Match Probable XIs at Kerava National Ground 8.30PM IST July 22

Kick-Off Time: The Championship match between Leeds United and Charlton Athletic will start at 12 AM IST. Also Read - AMD vs CYM Dream11 Team Cricket Hints, ECS T10 - Cyprus: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Amdocs vs Cyprus Moufflons, Match 15 in Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 7:30 PM IST Wednesday July 22

Venue: Elland Road.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Defenders: Ezgjan Alioski, Luke Ayling, Naby Sarr, Jason Pearce

Midfielders: Jack Harrison, Darren Pratley, Andre Green

Forwards: Macauley Bonne (C), Lyle Taylor, Ian Poveda (VC)

LU vs CHL Predicted Playing XIs

Leeds United: Illan Meslier, Liam Cooper, Ben White, Kalvin Phillips, Barry Douglas, Luke Ayling, Mateusz Klich, Tyler Roberts, Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford.

Charlton Athletic: Dillon Phillips, Jason Pearce, Mahamadou-Naby Sarr, Tom Lockyer, Jake Forster-Caskey, Josh Cullen, Sam Field, Alfie Doughty, George Lapslie, Andre Green, Chukwuemeka Aneke.

LU vs CHL SQUADS

Leeds United: Illan Meslier, Elia Caprile, William Huffer, Kiko Casilla, Bryce Hosannah, Oliver Casey, Leif Davis, Robbie Gotts, Pascal Struijk, Gaetano Berardi, Ezgjan Alioski, Barry Douglas, Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Alfie McCalmont, Mateusz Bogusz, Jordan Stevens, Jamie Shackleton, Mateusz Klich, Conor Shaughnessy, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Harrison, Adam Forshaw, Helder Costa, Ouasim Bouy, Pablo Hernandez, Ian Poveda, Tyler Roberts, Jean-Kevin Augustin, Patrick Bamford.

Charlton Athletic FC: Dillon Phillips, Ben Amos, Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Naby Sarr, Adam Matthews, Tom Lockyer, Ben Purrington, Chris Solly, Jason Pearce, Lewis Page, Adedeji Oshilaja, Josh Cullen, Andre Green, Jonathan Williams, Darren Pratley, Aiden McGeady, Sam Field, Erhun Oztumer, Jake Forster-Caskey, George Lapslie, Alfie Doughty, Albie Morgan, James Vennings, Macauley Bonne, Lyle Taylor, Tomer Hemed, Chuks Aneke, Josh Davison.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LU Dream11 Team/ CHL Dream11 Team/ Leeds United Dream11 Team/ Charlton Athletic Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.