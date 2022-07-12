LU vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Bologna Fantasy Hints

LU vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Bologna Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lucca United vs Cricket Stars, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy, 6 PM IST July 12, Tuesday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Bologna 2022 Series toss between Lucca United and Cricket Stars will take place at 5.30 PM IST

Time – July 12, 6 PM IST



Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy.

LU vs CRS Dream11 Team

Amjad Shavez, Abdul Rehman, Zaryab Arshad (c), Babar Hussain (vc), Attiq Ur Rehman, Rajmani Singh Sandhu, Karamat Ullah Khan, Shahzad Sabir, Majid Ali, Sukhpal Singh-I, Aman Ullah.

LU vs CRS Probable Playing XI

Lucca United: Amjad Shavez (wk), Zaryab Arshad, Habibur Rahman-I, Rehman Aslam, Arslan Zaffar, Karamat Ullah Khan, Shahzad Sabir, Shehzad Malik, Majid Ali, Aman Ullah, Safyan Bashir.

Cricket Stars: Nasir Ramzan (wk), Abdul Rehman, Babar Hussain, Attiq Ur rehman, Mehmoor Javed-I, Rajmani Singh Sandhu, Lovepreet-Singh, Deependra singh Shekhawat, Hasseb Khan, Sukhpal Singh-I, Sheraz Afzal-I.