LU vs LIV Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Leeds United vs Liverpool Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match LU vs LIV. The club football is back as Leeds United and Liverpool will face each other in the high-octane Premier League clash on Sunday. Liverpool will look to prove their supremacy over Leeds United after a dominating start in the league. Liverpool have been playing consistent football this season as all eyes will be on Mohamed Salah as he will look to stamp his authority in the league after missing out on golden boot last season.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 09:00 PM IST – September 12, Sunday in India.

LU vs LIV Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Ayling

Midfielders: K Phillip, Mane, Harrison

Strikers: Jota (VC), Salah (C), Bamford

LU vs LIV Probable Line-Ups

Liverpool Probable Line-Up: Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott, Mane, Jota, Salah

Leeds United Probable Line-Up: Meslier (GK), Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Phillips, Harrison, Dallas, Klich, James, Raphinha, Bamford

