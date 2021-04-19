LU vs LIV Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Leeds United vs Liverpool Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match LU vs LIV. After an inconsistent start to the season, Liverpool are now out of the title race with multiple injuries in the defensive department. The Reds are missing Virgil van Dijk desperately this season who is out due to an ACL injury. They are currently sixth on the points table and fighting hard for the spot in UCL next season. Meanwhile, Leeds United have impressed many in their comeback season in the EPL. Leeds United vs Liverpool Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LU vs LIV, Dream 11 Team Player List, Liverpool Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Leeds United vs Liverpool, Premier League, Online Football Tips Leeds United vs Liverpool, Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for LU vs LIV

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:30 AM IST – April 20 in India.

LU vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker

Defenders – Andrew Robertson, Ezgjan Alioski, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luke Ayling

Midfielders – Stuart Dallas (VC), Sadio Mane, Raphinha, Thiago Alcantara

Strikers – Mohamed Salah (C), Patrick Bamford

Leeds United vs Liverpool Probable Line-up

Leeds United- Illan Meslier, Ezgjan Alioski, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Kalvin Phillips, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison, Raphinha, Patrick Bamford

Liverpool- Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

