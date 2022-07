LU vs PAD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Bologna Fantasy Hints

LU vs PAD Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Bologna Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Lucca United vs Padova CC, Playing 11s For Today's Match Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy, 6 PM IST July 13, Wednesday.

Time – July 13, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna, Italy.

LU vs PAD Dream11 Team

Pathirage Sadev, Nishermal Fernando, Zaryab Arshad, Ranga Liyana, Sami Ullah-III, Pidusha Fernando, Kumara Lakmal, Shehzad Malik, Shahzad Sabir, Nuwan Sameera, Abdul Hassan.

Captain: Kumara Lakmal. Vice-Captain: Shahzad Sabir.

LU vs PAD Probable Playing XI

Lucca United: Muhammad Ayyan, Shehzad Malik, Zaryab Arshad (c), Naeem Shahzad (wk), Karamat Khan, Shahzad Sabir, Majid Ali, Abdul Hassan, Aman Ullah, Safyan Bashir, Sami Ullah.

Padova: Nishermal Fernando, Pidusha Fernando, Nuwan Sameera (c), Pathirage Sadev (wk), Tharuka Rodrigo, Ranga Liyana, Kumara Akmal, Jaliya Suranga, Ramed De Silva, Radika Suren, Tharindu Akalanka.