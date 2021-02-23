LU vs SOU Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Leeds United vs Southampton Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match LU vs SOU at Elland Road: In another intriguing encounter of Premier League this season, Southampton will take on Leeds United in game week 25 on Tuesday night. The Premier League match between Leeds United and Southampton will be played at the Elland Road – February 23 in India. The Premier League 2021 LU vs SOU will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST. Leeds United currently occupy the 12th position in the Premier League standings, having racked up 32 points in 24 matches. Marcelo Bielsa's men have suffered three defeats in the previous five league games while winning on two occasions. Leeds United suffered a shocking defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last match. Meanwhile, Southampton have not won a single game in their previous six Premier League matches, with five defeats and a draw to their credit. They are lying at the 14th spot in the Premier League with 30 points in 24 games.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Leeds United and Southampton will start at 11:30 PM IST – February 23.

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds.

LU vs SOU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alex McCarthy

Defenders: Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling, Ryan Bertrand, Jan Bednarek

Midfielders: Raphinha, James Ward-Prowse, Takumi Minamino (VC)

Forwards: Patrick Bamford (C), Danny Ings, Che Adams

LU vs SOU Predicted Playing XIs

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek , Ryan Bertrand, Kyle Walker-Peters, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Takumi Minamino, Stuart Armstrong, Nathan Redmond, Danny Ings.

Leeds United: Illan Meslier, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Kalvin Phillips, Ezgjan Alioski, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Raphinha, Patrick Bamford.

LU vs SOU SQUADS

Southampton (SOU): Alex McCarthy, Harry Lewis, Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Mohammed Salisu, Kayne Ramsay, Jan Bednarek, Allan Tchaptchet, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo, Stuart Armstrong, William Smallbone, Nathan Tella, Ibrahima Diallo, Will Ferry, Ryan Finnigan, Alexandre Jankewitz, Caleb Watts, Kgagelo Chauke, Danny Ings, Che Adams, Michael Obafemi, Takumi Minamino, Theo Walcott, Daniel N’Lundulu.

Leeds United (LU): Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, Ian Carlo Poveda, Joe Gelhardt, Charlie Allen, Mateusz Klich, Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Harrison, Hélder Costa, Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernández, Tyler Roberts, Jamie Shackleton, Ouasim Bouy, Adam Forshaw, Liam McCarron, Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch, Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper, Leif Davis, Gaetano Berardi, Cody Drameh, Kiko Casilla, Illan Meslier, Elia Caprile

