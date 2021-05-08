LU vs TOT Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match LU vs TOT at Elland Road: In another exciting battle of Premier League on Saturday evening, Leeds United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in gameweek 15. The high-octane battle between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United will be played at the Elland Road – May 8 in India. The Premier League 2021 LU vs TOT will kick-off at 5 PM IST. The hosts Leeds are sitting at the 11th spot in the table and a win against Tottenham would take them to the ninth spot. Meanwhile, Tottenham are placed at the sixth spot in the Premier League points table. They would look to finish in the top-five this season. The Spurs are just two points behind West Ham United. Tottenham are currently going through a lean patch as they have won just three out of their last nine games across all competitions. On the other hand, Leeds United are coming into the match after losing to Brighton in their previous encounter.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur will start at 5 PM IST – May 8.

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds

LU vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: Luke Ayling, Toby Alderweireld, S Aurier, R Koch

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, S Dallas, Pablo Hernández

Forwards: Harry Kane (C), Son Heung-min, Gareth Bale

LU vs TOT – Recent Form

Leeds United: L D D W W

Tottenham Hotspur: W L W D L

LU vs TOT Predicted Playing XIs

Leeds United: Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Luke Ayling; Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts, Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas; Patrick Bamford.

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris; Sergio Reguilon, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Serge Aurier; Giovani Lo Celso, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Son Heung-min, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale; Harry Kane.

LU vs TOT SQUADS

Leeds United (LU): Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, Ian Carlo Poveda, Joe Gelhardt, Charlie Allen, Mateusz Klich, Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Harrison, Hélder Costa, Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernández, Tyler Roberts, Jamie Shackleton, Ouasim Bouy, Adam Forshaw, Liam McCarron, Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch, Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper, Leif Davis, Gaetano Berardi, Cody Drameh, Kiko Casilla, Illan Meslier, Elia Caprile.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT): Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Paulo Gazzaniga, Brandon Austin, Alfie Whiteman, Sergio Reguilón, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Dennis Cirkin, Matthew Doherty, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Davinson SánLUz, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes, Ben Davies, Carlos Vinicius, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Jack Clarke, Harvey White.

